Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after buying an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after buying an additional 1,164,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after buying an additional 1,057,728 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $98.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

