Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $215.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day moving average of $231.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

