Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 375.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $210.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.72 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.