Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “
Shares of EXAI stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 399,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,674. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Exscientia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.