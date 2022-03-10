Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “

Shares of EXAI stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 399,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,674. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

