Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Trimmed by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,017 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $32,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,780,000 after purchasing an additional 835,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,546,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,106,000 after purchasing an additional 823,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,808,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,802,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.52. 113,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,313,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

