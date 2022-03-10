Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Exelon by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

