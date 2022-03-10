Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 478 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $38.67 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

