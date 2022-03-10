Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $2.22 Million in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $6,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTCM opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. BIT Mining Limited has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $495.76 million during the quarter.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

