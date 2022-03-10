Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 31.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Balchem by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $136.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.32 and its 200-day moving average is $151.44. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $119.37 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

