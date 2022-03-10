Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,164 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Zumiez by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

