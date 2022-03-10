EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EVRAZ from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $649.00 price target on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

EVRZF opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

