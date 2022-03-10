Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.44

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.44 and traded as high as C$13.51. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 39,085 shares changing hands.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.
About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
