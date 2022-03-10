Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target Raised to C$17.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

