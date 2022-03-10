Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target Raised to C$17.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evertz Technologies (EVTZF)
