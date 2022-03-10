EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

EVTC stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,994,000 after purchasing an additional 258,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

