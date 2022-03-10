Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.
Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.66.
About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
