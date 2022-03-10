Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Down 82.0% in February

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ EVAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.67. 40,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,967. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

