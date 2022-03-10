ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 671 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $132,000.

IXUS stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 167,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,374. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

