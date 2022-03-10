Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.84. 954,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $53.93.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
