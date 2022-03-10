Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.84. 954,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

