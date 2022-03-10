Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.54. 679,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,238,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of research firms have commented on ETRN. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

