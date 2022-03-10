Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKI. CIBC cut their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.18.
About Parkland (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
Further Reading
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.