Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKI. CIBC cut their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.18.

PKI stock opened at C$32.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$31.18 and a 1-year high of C$41.89. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

