Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 615.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,981 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

