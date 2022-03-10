Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 353,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,414,926. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

