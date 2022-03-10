Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.33) EPS.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $856.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,703,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

