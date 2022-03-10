EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $936.93 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $780.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.70.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $12.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

