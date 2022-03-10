EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EOG. Argus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.77 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

