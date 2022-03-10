Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $533.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,435 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,273.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 420,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at $2,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,422,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 332.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 352,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

