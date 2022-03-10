Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.85

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 144321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 134,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.