Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.33.

ETR traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.98. 1,833,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a one year low of $90.59 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $503,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

