Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) EVP Sells $503,685.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $503,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 948.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.