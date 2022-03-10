Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) EVP Sells $503,685.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $503,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 948.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.
About Entergy (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.