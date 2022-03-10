Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Lifted to “Speculative Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$470.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$3.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.