EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CAO Sells $139,027.32 in Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.12.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in EnPro Industries by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.