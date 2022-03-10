Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $179.87 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.