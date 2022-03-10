Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of EGHSF stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

