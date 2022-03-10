Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,224 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 94.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ERII. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

About Energy Recovery (Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.