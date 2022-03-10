Energean (LON:ENOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,107.62

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,107.62 ($14.51) and last traded at GBX 1,102 ($14.44), with a volume of 19051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,089 ($14.27).

Several research firms have weighed in on ENOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Energean from GBX 1,085 ($14.22) to GBX 1,140 ($14.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 951.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 873.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.43.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.53), for a total transaction of £1,699,739.32 ($2,227,121.75).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

