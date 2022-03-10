Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 86,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $560.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

