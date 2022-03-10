Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 5.1%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 53,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,590,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXK shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
