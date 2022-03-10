Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

NYSE DAVA traded up $8.03 on Wednesday, reaching $112.25. 441,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,261. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.89. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.04. Endava has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. Endava’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

