EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EME stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.92. 1,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average is $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

