Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Embraer updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 146,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09. Embraer has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,434,000 after acquiring an additional 562,737 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Embraer by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 637,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 536,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Embraer by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 433,375 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

