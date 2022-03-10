Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.60.

ELOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELOX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,602. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.33. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

