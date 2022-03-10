Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,310. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

