Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $6,677,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 293.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLF. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GOLF traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.