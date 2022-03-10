Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSWI traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

CSWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

