Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.79.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.