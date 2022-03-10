Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000. Coliseum Acquisition makes up 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Coliseum Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,405,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,514,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,633,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MITA stock remained flat at $$9.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,683. Coliseum Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67.
Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
