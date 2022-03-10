Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eliem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 82,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

