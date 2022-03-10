Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $265.70. 12,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $253.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.52 and a 200 day moving average of $250.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,230 shares of company stock valued at $112,450,047. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

