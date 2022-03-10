Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $839.50

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and last traded at GBX 868 ($11.37), with a volume of 1883384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885.50 ($11.60).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECM. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.04) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 1,230 ($16.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,339.25 ($17.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,074.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

