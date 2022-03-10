Elaine Whelan Buys 26,800 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Elaine Whelan purchased 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,428 ($130,277.78).

LON:CRE opened at GBX 356 ($4.66) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 426.99. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 350.50 ($4.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 568 ($7.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £587.66 million and a P/E ratio of -18.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is -0.94%.

CRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.68) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Conduit from GBX 640 ($8.39) to GBX 615 ($8.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

